The media covering the New England Patriots surprised one of their reporters this week with a generous gift as he deals with a family crisis.

Doug Kyed, who covers the Patriots for the Boston Herald, has shared details of his 2-year-old daughter, Hallie, and her battle with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Kyed announced Dec. 6 that his daughter’s AML had returned, just one month after her discharge from Boston Children’s Hospital.

A fundraiser set up for the family on GoFundMe.com set an original goal of $100,000 to help the family with expenses. As of Wednesday afternoon, the page had raised more than $130,000. The Patriots media contingent donated thousands of dollars this week as a “Christmas surprise” for the Kyed family.

“This is truly a kind-hearted, hard-working group I am grateful to work alongside every day. And never more so than today,” Kyed’s Herald co-worker, Andrew Callahan, wrote on X/Twitter.

Kyed responded by thanking his colleagues.

“Thanks so much to all of my colleagues. I love how close our beat is,” he wrote.” Our family appreciates the support so much.”

Patriots fans have also taken up the cause.


