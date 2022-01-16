The New England Patriots didn’t have much reason to celebrate in their game against the Bills. In fact, the Patriots didn’t score a touchdown until midway through the third quarter. But when they scored, even that had to be abbreviated thanks to a dildo finding its way into the end zone.

After Kendrick Bourne scored to make it a 33-9 game, the Patriots’ Twitter account tweeted a clip of the touchdown. The 35 second clip had the aftermath which included Bourne pointing toward the sex toy that was thrown from the stands. The Patriots deleted the original clip and instead posted a 10 second version that cut off just after the catch.

the Patriots just tweeted out a video of their first touchdown of the playoffs, then deleted it and tweeted out a shorter version that cuts off before their players notice that there's a dildo on the field pic.twitter.com/t1XcGEgdBF — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 16, 2022

Dildos have a history of appearing when the Patriots come to Buffalo. It’s been a while but it has happened at least twice before. In 2016 and 2017.

Tossed dildos, broken tables, and zubaz pants, that’s what the Buffalo Bills does best.

[Photo: @RedditCFB]