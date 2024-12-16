Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Another flex has hit the NFL schedule.

This time, the league has opted to move next week’s game between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills to the 4:25 p.m. ET national window on CBS. The game was originally slated to kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium in Buffalo.

The move comes after the Bills secured a marquee victory on Sunday against the NFC’s current No. 1 seed Detroit Lions. As such, it can be assumed that Patriots-Bills will go out to the majority of markets in the country, with the San Francisco 49ers-Miami Dolphins game that was originally slated for the majority of markets relegated to more regional distribution.

The NFL’s flex announcement also included a programming change that will move the Cleveland Browns-Cincinnati Bengals game originally slated for Fox over to CBS. The game will remain at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Week 16 begins with a loaded slate of nationally televised games, beginning with a divisional matchup between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football. Then, Saturday will feature a doubleheader with four of the AFC’s top teams. First, the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs will kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET on NBC. Then, the Pittsburgh Steelers can secure an AFC North title with a win over the Baltimore Ravens at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

The strength of those first three games can be felt on Sunday, when the slate of games isn’t nearly as strong. Fox has an intriguing matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders at 1:00 p.m. ET, but the late afternoon window looks pretty thin. Despite the flexed game including a 3-11 New England team, moving the Bills into the 4:25 p.m. ET slot will definitely help lift an otherwise lackluster slate of games.

[NFL PR]