Credit: Riggle’s Picks

As the leader of the Kansas City Chiefs and their NFL dynasty, Patrick Mahomes gets plenty of praise. But being the leader of a football team also means handling questions from the media that may make you scratch your head or pull out your hair.

In a recent interview with entertainer Rob Riggle on his podcast Riggle’s Picks, Mahomes detailed his approach to fielding questions from clueless or overly pushy reporters.

“It’s part of it. It’s part of the profession, it’s part of being a quarterback and having to stand on that podium and having to talk, win or loss,” Mahomes explained. “And I think what I’ve done, what I’ve mastered, is being able to say a lot of words without saying anything at all. So that’s my go-to whenever I get a question I might not like, I’ll just say a lot of words, but it really means nothing.”

After Riggle and cohost Darren Leader led Mahomes through a mock press conference question in which Mahomes demonstrated his ability to say absolutely nothing of substance, Mahomes revealed another trick.

“The cliches are always good too,” Mahomes said. “You’ve gotta say stuff you’ve heard before, just keep repeating it.”

So there you have it. Not only are great athletes intentionally dancing around the real meaty answers, they also are learning their shenanigans from the vets who came before them.

There really is no escaping boring press conference answers.

Mahomes is a legendary thinker and athlete on the football field, but his savvy knows no bounds. The three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback is a legendary non-answerer as well.

