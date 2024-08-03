Photo Credits: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Patrick Mahomes, left); Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Tyreek Hill, right).

The final names on the NFL Top 100 Players list of 2024 were revealed on Friday. And while the list normally doesn’t turn a lot of heads, this year’s was an exception. The reason? Patrick Mahomes’ ranking.

Mahomes, who will turn 28 in September, has already posted a resume that few quarterbacks in NFL history could rival. He’s a two-time NFL MVP and a three-time Super Bowl MVP. He’s led the Kansas City Chiefs to three Super Bowl wins and four Super Bowl appearances over the last five seasons.

Yet, in the NFL Top 100 list, which is voted on by the players, Mahomes was ranked No. 4.

Ahead of him were San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey at No. 3, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson at No. 2 and Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill at No. 1.

As Nick Wright of Fox Sports detailed, all three of those players are on teams that Mahomes and the Chiefs beat in the postseason.

This also means the top 3 is… Tyreek Hill (beat by Mahomes in Round 1)

Lamar Jackson (beat by Mahomes in the AFCCG)

Christian McCaffrey (beat by Mahomes in the Super Bowl)… Are all listed ahead of the 2x MVP, 3x SB Champion & 3x SB MVP. 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/vKViBfHSCN — nick wright (@getnickwright) August 3, 2024

Of course, Wright was not the only pundit to question the rankings. Several who cover the NFL criticized Mahomes barely making it onto the NFL’s Mt. Rushmore for the 2024 season.

Mahomes won back to back Super Bowls with back to back Super Bowl MVPs and dropped three spots lmao https://t.co/75LPRq1F1N — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) August 3, 2024

I typically refrain from commenting on the top 100 rankings because they aren’t done in any serious fashion and players aren’t always to be trusted when it’s list making time. But the players ranking Mahomes 4th is lol. They’d all take him to be their quarterback. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) August 3, 2024

lmao there are ZERO players better how are the PLAYERS voting Mahomes at #4? https://t.co/BtjirC50TO — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 3, 2024

The Chiefs just won the Super Bowl again https://t.co/PBHRp4qW7x — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) August 3, 2024

Patrick Mahomes at #4 on the 2024 NFL Top 100 list is comical because if you made a list of the top 100 players of ALL TIME he is still higher than #4. — Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) August 3, 2024

All I’m saying is if a group of reporters voted Patrick Mahomes the No. 4 player in the league everyone would use it as an example of why people who never played the game shouldn’t be allowed to vote. — Raymond Summerlin (@RMSummerlin) August 3, 2024

