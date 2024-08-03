NFL players voted Patrick Mahomes as the No. 4 player in the NFL, something those who cover the NFL vocally argued with. Photo Credits: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Patrick Mahomes, left); Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Tyreek Hill, right). Photo Credits: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Patrick Mahomes, left); Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Tyreek Hill, right).
League NetworksNFLBy Michael Dixon on

The final names on the NFL Top 100 Players list of 2024 were revealed on Friday. And while the list normally doesn’t turn a lot of heads, this year’s was an exception. The reason? Patrick Mahomes’ ranking.

Mahomes, who will turn 28 in September, has already posted a resume that few quarterbacks in NFL history could rival. He’s a two-time NFL MVP and a three-time Super Bowl MVP. He’s led the Kansas City Chiefs to three Super Bowl wins and four Super Bowl appearances over the last five seasons.

Yet, in the NFL Top 100 list, which is voted on by the players, Mahomes was ranked No. 4.

Ahead of him were San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey at No. 3, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson at No. 2 and Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill at No. 1.

As Nick Wright of Fox Sports detailed, all three of those players are on teams that Mahomes and the Chiefs beat in the postseason.

Of course, Wright was not the only pundit to question the rankings. Several who cover the NFL criticized Mahomes barely making it onto the NFL’s Mt. Rushmore for the 2024 season.

[NFL on X]

About Michael Dixon

About Michael:
-- Writer/editor for thecomeback.com and awfulannouncing.com.
-- Bay Area born and raised, currently living in the Indianapolis area.
-- Twitter:
@mfdixon1985 (personal).
@michaeldixonsports (work).
-- Email: mdixon@thecomeback.com
Send tips, corrections, comments and (respectful) disagreements to that email. Do the same with pizza recommendations, taco recommendations and Seinfeld quotes.

View all posts by Michael Dixon