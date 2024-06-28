Photo Credit: Coors Light on YouTube

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has starred in many commercials over the course of his seven-year NFL career. But on Wednesday, an announcement was made that Mahomes will feature in his most unique commercial to date in a partnership with Coors Light.

The commercial will be buried in a time capsule at the Coors Brewery in Golden, Colo, which was first reported by AdWeek. The commercial will be buried until Mahomes ultimately retires, which gets around the NFL regulations that prohibit players from endorsing alcoholic beverages.

While fans won’t be able to see the commercial for quite some time, fans will get the chance to see the time capsule be buried on a YouTube livestream” at 9 am MT on Friday.

Coors Light also released a clever brief sneak peek of Mahomes “riding atop the speeding Coors Light Chill Train in an action movie-inspired scene” before an on-set producer halts the shoot and reminds Mahomes of the NFL prohibiting the endorsement of alcoholic beverages.

Mahomes is obviously a mega-star in the world of sports as the quarterback of the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. His stardom isn’t set to change anytime soon.

So this kind of long-term marketing plan between Mahomes and Coors Light that will be likely be shown over a decade from now is pretty brilliant marketing from Coors considering this will likely be anticipated by football fans for quite some time.

It will be interesting to see if this commercial deal perhaps entices other NFL players to follow in Mahomes’ footsteps with other alcohol companies in the future.

