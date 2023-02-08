Super Bowl week is filled with media coverage. It can get overwhelming, but there’s always time to punk a friend. Just ask Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was told pop superstar Rihanna gave him a very nice compliment during his press conference on Wednesday leading up to Super Bowl LVII.

“Rihanna came out and said that you are the greatest quarterback ever,” former wide receiver Brandon Marshall told Mahomes during a media session. That’s a pretty big deal given that Rihanna will be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Mahomes smiled in his response, saying, “It makes you feel great. She’s going to crush it at halftime. I have family members that are more excited about the halftime show than they are the game, so whatever Rihanna says is like the Gospel.”

Unfortunately for Patrick, the compliment turned out to be a joke.

Marshall is down in Arizona with his media company, “I Am Athlete,” and even did a TikTok takeover during the festivities. He obviously made himself a trusted member of the media for Mahomes to answer the question so smoothly.

At least Mahomes admitted there are those who are more excited about the show, and that’s okay.

“You got me up here smiling and smirking,” Mahomes said after realizing he’d been punked. Everyone in attendance also got a laugh out of it as well.

Mahomes is at the Super Bowl hoping to earn his second ring. He finishes the regular season under head coach Andy Reid with 41 touchdowns and a career-high 5,250 yards (also the most in the league by a quarterback).

[Kansas City Chiefs]