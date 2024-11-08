Photo Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

When Patrick Mahomes had to be helped to the sidelines Monday night after a scary-looking play, many fans feared he’d suffered a serious injury and would miss extended time.

Instead, the Kansas City Chiefs star didn’t miss a single play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But an Inside the NFL mic caught head coach Andy Reid telling Mahomes he wanted to take him out of the game.

The quarterback shook him off.

Mahomes aggravated a sprained ankle he’d suffered in Week 8, although immediately after the play, it appeared far worse. But when he got to the sidelines, he walked it off.

Reid approached him.

“Patrick, I’m going to take you out,” Reid told Mahomes.

“No,” Mahomes said.

“Huh?” Reid asked.

Mahomes: “No. No. C’mon, man. Sheesh.”

At that point, Reid covered his mouth with his play sheet and whispered something to Mahomes.

“Nah, I’m good, I’m good,” Mahomes said.

There was no way @PatrickMahomes was coming out of the game. pic.twitter.com/BwwRLyK3c2 — NFL (@NFL) November 7, 2024



Mahomes returned and led the Chiefs to an overtime win over the Bucs on Monday Night Football.

These mic’d up moments often catch some surprising coach-player interactions. Last month, a mic caught Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley telling coach Nick Sirianni he didn’t want to return to the game to chase his single-game rushing record.

Saquon Barkley wanted the young guys to play instead of going for his record. What a teammate. @saquon | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/tJi8waO7MY — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 21, 2024

“It’s all good. I would rather let the young boys eat,” Barkley said.

[NFL]