Whether Pat McAfee is a trustworthy news breaker despite his disdain for traditional sports media depends on your perspective, but his Travis Kelce scoop seems to be the real thing.

It’s not like McAfee hasn’t landed legitimate scoops before, often citing firsthand sources, but he’s also had some misfires too. There was that time when McAfee reported the FBI raided former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams’ home, which, according to the team, never happened.

That dose of reporting aside, McAfee enjoys a level of trust among current and former players, who not only confide in him but genuinely enjoy appearing on his show. That includes Travis Kelce, who may or may not have earned the “Mr. Pfizer” moniker thanks to McAfee’s good pal, Aaron Rodgers.

Regardless, Kelce has built a strong rapport with McAfee — and clearly respects what he’s built for himself in the sports media space.

And that respect is mutual. McAfee frequently heaps praise on Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, whenever the chance arises.

Amid retirement rumors and Hollywood speculation, there is a growing indication that Kelce will be back with the Chiefs in 2025. He failed to address his immediate NFL future on the latest episode of his New Heights podcast. Still, Kansas City’s general manager, Brett Veach, indicated that Kelce would be back in the fold for another go around the sun.

McAfee seemingly confirmed this during Thursday’s edition of PMS, as he reached out directly to the source himself.

“We heard Brett Veach speak on the Travis Kelce future conversation and speculation,” says McAfee. “We heard Coach Andy Reid speak on the speculation of Travis Kelce’s future. And I decided to reach out to source(s) who know and say like, ‘Hey, are we playing next year?’ to my sources. And [the] message was, ‘My dog!!! Sources say I’m coming back for sure. Gonna try and get into the best shape I’ve been this offseason and get back to the mountain top. Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle. I can’t go out like that!!!!'”

I reached out to source(s) on the future of @tkelce.. Source(s) said I’M COMING BACK FOR SURE.. I’m gonna get in the best shape of my life this offseason.. I’ve got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and I can’t go out like that!!!! #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/HqfpdqEjqa — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 27, 2025

So, there you have it.

Travis Kelce is returning to the Chiefs in 2025, and thanks to McAfee, we’ve got the official word. Of course, it won’t be officially official until Kelce posts the Wolf of Wall Street clip of Leonardo DiCaprio exclaiming, “I’m not f*cking leaving,” but this is as close as it gets for now.