By this point, it has already been well documented how Pat McAfee feels about traditional media.

But just in case you weren’t already familiar, the reaction to a viral question at Liam Coen’s postgame press conference on Sunday provided the former All-Pro punter with another opportunity to reiterate his beliefs.

While there has been no shortage of responses to the interaction, in which the Jacksonville Free Press’ Lynn Jones lauded praise on the first-year Jacksonville Jaguars head coach following his team’s season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills in the NFL Wild Card round, McAfee opted to react to the reaction. And that included the ESPN star referring to those upset with Jones’ kind comments as “curmudgeon bums” before stating that the majority of journalists actually hate sports and what the industry represents.

“Love seeing these sports ‘journalists’ getting ABSOLUTELY BURIED for being curmudgeon bums,” he wrote. “OBVIOUSLY NOT ALL OF THEM but a LARGE % of these things hate sports.. they hate what sports are for people (happiness).. They hate what sports are for society (unifier).. they’re political journalists by nature who’ve preyed on sports because they saw it as an easier path to ‘make it’

“Their days are numbered.. my show being broadcasted on ESPN 10 hours a week with ZERO creative say from any ‘journalism school’ puppets is living proof of that.. that’s why they attack me as much as possible.. I’m happy the world is starting to see what they truly are.”

The 38-year-old proceeded to urge his followers to “stop taking these particular humans seriously,” because “their opinions and thoughts are coming from a place of wanting to destroy sports.”

“Sports are the greatest thing on Earth, these motherf*ckers have no idea… and will never get it,” he added. “Also.. Thank you Lynn Jones for setting up a situation for me and all of us on how Liam Coen, a man who might be a [GOAT emoji] when he’s done, handles compliments during one of his most miserable moments. He handled it with class and humility.. feels like some journalism was actually done there.”

While one could certainly debate whether Jones’ remarks were professional or if those criticizing them are being too self serious, McAfee is taking this entire situation a step further. To him, the reaction to Jones’ comments only further confirm his own beliefs regarding traditional sports journalists, much of which has seemingly stemmed from the coverage that he has received as a public figure.

But regardless of if you agree with McAfee’s opinion regarding the reaction to Coen’s press conference, it would be tough to dispute his belief that his own recent rise to prominence has been indicative of a major shift within the industry. Whether that’s been for the better or the worse is ultimately in the eye of the beholder.