Pat McAfee has released a statement mourning his friend and former boss Jim Irsay, who passed away on Wednesday.

Before becoming one of sports media’s biggest stars, McAfee was a punter for the Irsay-owned Indianapolis Colts from 2009-2016. On Wednesday night, McAfee took to X (formerly Twitter) to add his voice to the many, including former teammate Peyton Manning, to pay tribute to Irsay.

“This is devastating,” McAfee said. “Jim had friendships with a lot of his former players. I was lucky to be one of them. Playing for a team that Mr Irsay ran was an honor. He was funny, brilliant, unique, and somehow still wildly relatable for a man who became the sole owner of an NFL team at the age of 37. and before that, hired as the youngest general manager in the history of the league as a 24 year old.”

McAfee continued, talking about the first “extended conversation” he had with Irsay, which came after the lockout in 2011. Irsay wanted to pick McAfee’s brain about how to use Twitter as a way to connect with the fans. He also shared details of the conversation the two had when McAfee retired. While McAfee recalled Irsay initially trying to change his mind, he also remembered Irsay offering his help once he realized McAfee’s mind was made up. Additionally, Irsay made it known to McAfee that he was welcome to return.

“If for some reason this doesn’t work or you don’t want to do it anymore, you’ll always have a job here at the Colts. You are family,” McAfee recalled Irsay telling him.

“I send my positive prayers and vibes to his daughters, his grandkids, his loved ones, his staff, and everybody who has been working with Jim for the last 40 years,” McAfee added, wrapping up his message. “Thank you for EVERYTHING big man.. You were a damn legend. Rest Easy, brother.”