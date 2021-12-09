Pat McAfee’s stunning rise through the ranks of the sports media world has come with a new sponsorship agreement with FanDuel, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The four-year contract (with an opt-out after three years, in the finest traditions of MLB contracts these days) was called a “massive deal” by Rapoport.

Sources: The Pat McAfee Show and FanDuel have agreed to terms on a new deal, ensuring that FanDuel continues to be the exclusive sports book of the show. It’s a 4-year, massive deal that includes an opt-out after three years. ??? — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 9, 2021

Just how massive, you ask? The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported it at $30 million *per year*.

It’s a roughly $30 million per year deal, industry sources say. ? https://t.co/dd9ZbPlqmv — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 9, 2021

In a video announcing the new deal, McAfee confirmed the length of the contract (though he didn’t confirm its value), and also announced various six figure donations to charity, bonuses to staff, and gifts for his parents.

This is so much money. For the record, McAfee made just over $15 million during his eight year NFL career. He retired from the league after the 2016 season and joined Barstool Sports, leaving the company near the end of the summer of 2018. He’s had a variety of roles in the media world since, doing work for Fox Sports, ESPN, Westwood One, WWE, and the XFL, but the Pat McAfee Show has been his bread and butter. Its popularity and success resulted in this massive investment from FanDuel, further proving you don’t need a major network partner to sign huge sponsorship agreements.

I wonder what Michael Wilbon thinks about all of this, given his comments about McAfee following his retirement….