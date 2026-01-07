Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The “generational” label isn’t thrown around lightly when it comes to NFL quarterback prospects. John Elway, Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck, Trevor Lawrence, and Caleb Williams are some of the rare examples who come to mind.

But Pat McAfee sees one in the upcoming draft class.

While speaking with ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky on Tuesday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee stated that he views Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza as a “generational” prospect.

“I’m telling you, this is a generational guy,” McAfee said. “I think he’s generational. That is how I am describing Fernando Mendoza.”

“Not just because the way the ball comes out, the way he’s built; 6’5″, 230,” McAfee continued. “I mean, that is exactly what you want. He can run; he just got the edge on Alabama. …But in between the ears, he is a Sunday guy. I mean, it is, no questions asked. Plus, he’s having beers with the boys. It’s like, everything you want, basically, in an NFL quarterback, from what we’ve learned about Fernando Mendoza, he is.”

McAfee watched Mendoza and Indiana from the sidelines for the Field Pass with Pat McAfee altcast during a 38-3 blowout win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

And in fairness to McAfee, he played on the same team as Manning and Luck while a punter for the Indianapolis Colts (2009-16), so he’s seen the “generational” talent up close.

“Fernando is like dissecting the defense,” McAfee, a College GameDay analyst, elaborated after seeing Mendoza up close in the Rose Bowl. “We talk about all these quarterbacks having their second chapter, whenever they’re later in their careers. Why are all these guys doing so well? Well, it’s because they can break down what a defense is. And all these younger guys, because of the way they’ve been doing offenses their entire careers, they don’t really have to break it down. So, these guys with experiences that have been there and done that, and know what’s happening, they can make the best selection for each play. It feels like Fernando is already at that. It feels like he is already at the second chapter, where he knows what you’re doing.”

Mendoza, the Heisman Trophy winner, leads the country in touchdown passes (36) and yards gained per pass attempt (9.6). In the Rose Bowl, Mendoza completed 14-of-16 passes for 197 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions for the top-ranked Hoosiers.

On Friday, Mendoza and Indiana will take on Oregon in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Sugar Bowl. Mendoza is currently the favorite to be the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders, but Oregon’s Dante Moore is viewed as the No. 2 quarterback in the draft class. So, it will be another great opportunity for Mendoza to stand out and make a statement.