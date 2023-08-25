Photo credit: NFL

The Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit broadcast on Amazon’s Prime Video didn’t generate many fans in their inaugural season, but they have at least one in Pat McAfee.

McAfee’s skyrocketing stardom has earned him the right to barge into just about any NFL booth and the Thursday Night Football crew led by Michaels and Herbstreit is no different. With the clock winding down in the first half during Prime Video’s broadcast of the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night, McAfee entered the booth to praise the announcers and make one big prediction.



“You guys have called a great half, it’s been a blast, I’ve only been able to see about 75 percent of the game in the corner of the booth, but it is an honor to watch you guys work,” McAfee said. But 75 percent of the half was all McAfee needed to make this bold claim, “Anthony Richardson is gonna lead us to a Super Bowl.”

The mutual love between McAfee, Michaels and Herbstreit feels real. Michaels was giddy at the mere site of McAfee popping his face on camera. As was Herbstreit, who reached for McAfee’s hand in a sort of Josh Harris-lite situation before somehow ending in a Wakanda Forever pose as the two embraced.

But as much as McAfee love’s Michaels and Herbstreit, he loves his former team the Indianapolis Colts and their rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson even more, predicting an eventual Super Bowl for the 21-year-old. The Colts selected Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Richardson’s immense talent is undisputed, but starting just 13 games in his career at Florida made him a highly debated NFL prospect.

