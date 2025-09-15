Photo Credit: NBC

In his first game with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night, kicker Parker Romo made all five of his field goal attempts. Following the game, he was interviewed on the field by NBC’s Melissa Stark while standing next to a pair of his teammates, one of whom he was unfamiliar with.

Stark told viewers that Romo didn’t know he was going to be Atlanta’s kicker on Sunday night until Saturday morning. Romo explained that his first field goal attempt on Sunday night, a 38-yarder, “was definitely nerve-racking.” As the game was against the Minnesota Vikings, whom Romo kicked for last year, Romo thanked his former team for signing him. At that point, Stark decided to quiz Romo on the names of his new teammates, including the two standing next to him.

“And I know you’re learning your teammate’s names,” Stark said. “You know their names, right?”

“I know Bijan,” Robinson said, pointing at running back Bijan Robinson. Stark then introduced him to his other new teammate.

“This is Leonard Floyd over here,” Stark said before suggesting the two formally introduce themselves. Floyd and Romo then made it official, shaking hands.

NBC’s Melissa Stark gave new Atlanta Falcons kicker Parker Romo a pop quiz on his teammates’ names. He went 1 for 2… pic.twitter.com/RItqWu0gnm — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 15, 2025

Stark, Robinson, Romo and Floyd were all laughing, as were announcers Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth.

“Man, 10 years in the league. Come on,” Tirico said.

“That’s my favorite,” Collinsworth added. “I love that interview.”

“Former No. 9 pick in the Draft,” Tirico remarked. “Dude, what’s your name, man? Nice to meet you.”

Interestingly enough, this is the second week in a row where the Sunday Night Football interview included a kicker who was brand new to the team. In Week 1, it was Matt Prater, who had joined the Buffalo Bills shortly before their comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens. Prater was only with one teammate during the interview. Given that the teammate was reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, we’re guessing he knew his name. Hopefully, by Atlanta’s Week 3 game, Romo will know the names of all of his teammates.