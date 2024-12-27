Xavier Legette of the Carolina Panthers shared racoon meat with reporters.

NFL players have been known to share some very strange stuff with reporters at their locker, from bizarre anecdotes to unexpected trade demands. But Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette offered a real surprise for reporters Thursday.

There, Legette produced leftover raccoon meat from his locker. He proceeded to share that with the media.

Legette went viral a couple of weeks ago after he admitted on the St. Brown Podcast with brothers Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown that he ate a raccoon for Thanksgiving. The two were stunned, but Legette pressed on, saying, “I hunt it. I kill it. I skin ’em. Cook ’em. Eat ’em. All that.”

So Thursday, when a reporter asked Legette what he’d had for Christmas, he doubled down.

“I had some ‘coon, I brought some with me today, too,” Legette said.

“That’s what it looks like?” one reporter asked incredulously.

“Can we take a picture of that?” someone else added.

“Ya’ll are crazy,” Legette said.

“It looks weird,” one reporter observed.

“That’s not what I expected it to look like,” said another.

Xavier Legette brought some raccoon from Christmas to the facility today and it doesn’t look anything like you thought it would. pic.twitter.com/sRstA3skxM — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) December 26, 2024



A few reporters tried some of the dish. No one made the quintessential dad joke (“It tastes just like chicken!”) but Panthers beat writer Sheen Quick admitted the meat “wasn’t bad — spicy and well seasoned.”

UPDATE: I tried the coon….and it wasn’t bad! Spicy and well-seasoned. #XavierLegette pic.twitter.com/9kIz0ULOXE — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) December 26, 2024

Panthers.com reporter Darin Gantt hilariously downplayed the incident’s novelty, saying that reporters who hail from the rural South don’t see this as unusual. Legette is from Mullins, South Carolina.

Many reporters seemed shocked by Xavier Legette’s container of raccoon meat he pulled out of his locker. But here at https://t.co/1KOSf30okA, where the writers are from Suburban Hickory and Suburban Mobile, Ala., this wasn’t nearly as much of a novelty. We call this Thursday. pic.twitter.com/GNy4rlTnsu — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) December 26, 2024



In case you’re wondering, Legette does draw the line at eating some items. He told reporters that bell peppers and onions are “too exotic.”

[Sheena Quick on X]