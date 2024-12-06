Photo Credit: NFL Network/”NFL GameDay Kickoff”

Before Week 14’s Thursday Night Football game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, things got heated in a way that we don’t normally see.

While opposing players will frequently jaw — and even occasionally get physical with each other — on the field before games, the tension before Thursday’s game centered around an incident between Packers coach Matt LaFleur and a Lions fan, who was on the field to hold the flag during the national anthem.

LaFleur, who was standing close to the Green Bay sideline, apparently did not like what he heard from a fan and began to slowly approach him. The two continued to exchange words as they got closer to each other. They were separated by Green Bay’s players and other coaches. LaFleur then headed back onto the field to exchange words with an official before once again returning to the sideline.

The incident was seen on NFL GameDay Kickoff, the NFL Network’s pregame show with Rhett Lewis and Maurice Jones-Drew offering some play-by-play while making their picks for the game.

Things got “spicy” before Thursday’s game between Matt LaFleur and a Lions fan who was on the field to hold the flag for the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/jv1V4smgMx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 6, 2024

This is probably not the smartest thing that either LaFleur or the Detroit fan could have done here. Fans on the field would probably be well advised to not talk to the opposing players and coaches. In the event that they do, the players and coaches should probably show better restraint.

That said, we can’t say that having a little extra spice thrown into a nationally televised game between division rivals is a bad thing.

