Syndication: Green Bay Press-Gazette

America’s Game of the Week led the way in viewership for the NFL in Week 12.

Sunday’s game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers was the most-watched NFL game of the week. The Packers’ decisive win averaged 25.2 million viewers on Fox, pretty much right in line with the average for America’s Game of the Week so far this season (25.3 million viewers). The game was shown in 93% of markets, with the Arizona Cardinals-Seattle Seahawks game accounting for the other 7%.

The @Packers decisive victory over the @49ers, featured in AMERICA’S GAME OF THE WEEK, delivered the most-watched telecast of the week on any network. pic.twitter.com/wFrzAGadBc — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) November 26, 2024

ESPN’s Monday Night Football chipped in another strong number on the back of the Harbaugh brothers in Week 12. The Baltimore Ravens-Los Angeles Chargers game averaged 17.4 million viewers across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes. The game peaked at 19.2 million viewers during the 10 p.m. ET quarter-hour.

On ESPN2, the ManningCast added one million viewers, bang on their average through nine episodes this season.

Everyone loves a good ole’ sibling rivalry around the holidays #MNF pic.twitter.com/uOGCsNZnoC — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) November 26, 2024

Viewership for the early afternoon window and NBC’s Sunday Night Football were not immediately available.

Given the ho-hum slate of games in Week 12, the viewership numbers for Fox and ESPN stayed pretty solid. As always, the upcoming Thanksgiving games should provide the largest audiences for the NFL regular season this year. And the major viewership storyline there: can the Detroit Lions outdraw the Dallas Cowboys?

[Fox Sports PR, ESPN PR]