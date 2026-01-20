Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time in weeks, Osi Umenyiora appeared on Monday’s episode of The Breakdown.

And in doing so, the former New York Giants star revealed the reasoning behind his prolonged absence, which came as a result of a serious health scare.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I went through some real adversity,” Umenyiora said on The Breakdown, which airs on the NFL UK & Ireland YouTube page. “I was in the hospital for almost a month. I was in a coma for five days, had some extensive surgery. I was in a really, really bad place. And I find out right then and there who actually loved me. Because there were some people who showed up every single day. There were some people who came to see me when I was in a coma. There were some people who traveled from all across the world to come see me when I was at my lowest points.”

The London native proceeded to single out his former Giants teammate and The Breakdown co-host Jason Bell as one of those people.

“This man right here was by my side,” Umenyiora said while pointing to Bell. “As a matter of fact, when he first saw me, he almost fell out, man. They had to carry him out of there because I was in such a bad place. I remember when I got up and I saw him for the first time, I just started crying because I could feel the love.

“So don’t you ever mistake what we got going on up here for something that’s not real because this is real, and I love you, J-Bell. I really, really appreciate everything you did. They told me that when I heard your voice, my heart rate started to spike, which was absolutely incredible. I love you, J-Bell.”

Umenyiora also noted there were other people he thought would be there for him when he was “dying,” who never showed up.

While the 44-year-old didn’t provide any insight into the ailment that led to him being put in a multi-day coma, he now appears to be in a much better place. And if Umenyiora’s chemistry with Bell wasn’t already apparent before, it certainly is now, following a monologue that left his co-host fighting back tears.