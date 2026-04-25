Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect; Ollie Connolly on X

On Wednesday, NFL reporter Ollie Connolly of The Read-Optional and The Guardian got the attention of many NFL fans on social media, especially fans of the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.

Appearing on The Read-Optional podcast on Thursday, Connolly and co-host Jon Ledyard shared their final mock draft ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

“Alright, Philly’s on the clock here,” Ledyard said during their mock draft. “You say they’re getting Jonathan Greenard, huh? Is this breaking news, or is this out there?”

“I assume it’s out there, right?” Connolly asked.

“I don’t think so, Ollie,” Ledyard replied.

“Okay. Uh-oh,” Connolly said.

“Gonna get aggregated,” Ledyard said.

“I think the edge need will be solved on the second or third day of the draft, both through a trade…” Connolly explained.

Was the Jonathan Greenard trade leaked before it was announced? According to @OllieConnolly, he says the #Eagles and #Vikings have completed a trade that should be announced either tomorrow or Saturday involving Jonathan Greenard: “You’re saying the (Eagles) are getting Jonathan… pic.twitter.com/YYDiZXbrHf — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) April 23, 2026

That went viral.

Two days later, on the second day of the draft, the Vikings indeed traded Jonathan Greenard to the Eagles.

Minnesota sent Greenard to Philadelphia in exchange for a third-round pick (98th overall) in the 2026 draft and a third-round pick in the 20217 draft.

Greenard, an edge rusher who was a Pro Bowl selection in 2024 for the Vikings after putting together his second consecutive season with 12-plus sacks, agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension with the Eagles that includes $50 million guaranteed.

Trade: Vikings are sending former Pro-Bowl LB Jonathan Greenard to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a third-round pick tonight (No. 98) and a third-round pick next year, per me and @rapsheet. Greenard and the Eagles reached agreement on a four-year, $100 milllion… pic.twitter.com/Wv7jC0RgEc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2026

“Oops,” Connolly posted to X after the trade was officially announced on Friday night.