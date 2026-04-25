Ollie Connolly accidentally revealed the Jonathan Greenard draft day trade two days early. Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect; Ollie Connolly on X Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect; Ollie Connolly on X
By Matt Clapp on

On Wednesday, NFL reporter Ollie Connolly of The Read-Optional and The Guardian got the attention of many NFL fans on social media, especially fans of the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.

Appearing on The Read-Optional podcast on Thursday, Connolly and co-host Jon Ledyard shared their final mock draft ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

“Alright, Philly’s on the clock here,” Ledyard said during their mock draft. “You say they’re getting Jonathan Greenard, huh? Is this breaking news, or is this out there?”

“I assume it’s out there, right?” Connolly asked.

“I don’t think so, Ollie,” Ledyard replied.

“Okay. Uh-oh,” Connolly said.

“Gonna get aggregated,” Ledyard said.

“I think the edge need will be solved on the second or third day of the draft, both through a trade…” Connolly explained.

That went viral.

Two days later, on the second day of the draft, the Vikings indeed traded Jonathan Greenard to the Eagles.

Minnesota sent Greenard to Philadelphia in exchange for a third-round pick (98th overall) in the 2026 draft and a third-round pick in the 20217 draft.

Greenard, an edge rusher who was a Pro Bowl selection in 2024 for the Vikings after putting together his second consecutive season with 12-plus sacks, agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension with the Eagles that includes $50 million guaranteed.

“Oops,” Connolly posted to X after the trade was officially announced on Friday night.

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.

He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

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