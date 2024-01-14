Credit: NBC Sports
NFL fans heard a somewhat familiar voice during Saturday’s Wild Card playoff game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns.

Noah Eagle, son of Ian Eagle, was on the call for NBC alongside commentator Todd Blackledge. The duo, who normally call college football for NBC Sports, were back in an NFL booth after a successful broadcast back in December.

While there will always be detractors, it seems like audiences were pretty happy with their performance during Houston’s 45-14 drubbing of Cleveland, especially Eagle.

The 26-year-old shined brightest during the biggest plays of the game, two pick-six interceptions thrown by Browns quarterback Joe Flacco.

The Texans led 24-14 midway through the third quarter when Steven Nelson picked off Flacco and took it to the endzone. Eagle met the moment.

On the very next drive, Flacco floundered again and Christian Harris returned that pick for another score to put the game well out of reach. Eagle had just the right phrase for the moment.

“Houston, you have no problem…with this defense,” said Eagle.

Plenty of NFL fans and media members also had no problem with Eagle and Blackledge on the call, which is notable given that this likely would have been the game Al Michaels would have called had NBC brought him back. Instead, it was Eagle’s time to shine.

For those who enjoyed Eagle’s call, they might want to tune in to Nickelodeon’s broadcast of the Super Bowl, which he’ll be doing play-by-play for.

