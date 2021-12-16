On Thursday, CBS announced the broadcasters for the Nickelodeon simulcast of their 2022 NFL Wild Card game. If you watched last year’s game, the names are the same: Noah Eagle will be on play by play, joined by analyst Nate Burleson and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green.

The sidelines will have a new addition, with Young Dylan replacing Lex Lumpkin.

Here’s more from the release.

CBS Sports and Nickelodeon unveiled today the announce team for the special slime-filled presentation of the National Football League’s Super Wild Card Weekend game on Sunday, Jan. 16, at 4:30 p.m. (ET). Following the success of last season’s Sports Emmy Award-winning production, the NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon returns with CBS Sports’ analyst and former NFL star Nate Burleson, play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle and Nick star Gabrielle Nevaeh Green (That Girl Lay Lay, All That) reprising their roles in the booth, while Nick star Young Dylan (Dylan Gilmer, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan) makes his sideline reporting debut. The NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon will showcase one-of-a-kind kid-focused content and Nick-themed elements throughout, including a special halftime presentation, guest reporters, original on-field graphics, virtual filters, and more for kids and families.

Last year’s game was a welcome diversion from the Very Serious broadcasts we typically see from the NFL and its broadcast partners. The slime-filled, fun broadcast isn’t for everyone, but that’s fine – the game will also air on CBS in a more traditional format.

The Nickelodeon broadcast last year spurred CBS to air some Nickified highlights of Super Bowl LV in February, and helped lead to the creation of NFL SlimeTime, a weekly NFL show on Nickelodeon hosted by Burleson.

More alternate broadcasts like this one were expected when the NFL inked its newest round of TV deals, and it’s no surprise to see Viacom returning to the formula that generated so much positive feedback in January. Will other networks follow suit?

[ViacomCBS]