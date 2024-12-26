Credit: Netflix

Noah Eagle is the future of sports broadcasting if he wasn’t already.

The Olympics showcased his versatility and served as a trial run for a national audience, so to speak. His work on Big Ten games for NBC solidified his reputation, and now his Netflix NFL debut has only further cemented his status as a rising star.

But before we get into all that, there’s a conversation to be had about nepotism — yes, Noah Eagle absolutely got his foot in the door thanks to his father. But time and time again, he’s proven that he’s not just good at this — he’s really damn good.

His effort during Netflix’s NFL Christmas Day coverage was worth mentioning, though not the kind that compels you to compile clips like we do at Awful Announcing, in which we tend to highlight an announcer’s standout performance. It’s also worth noting that the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans didn’t exactly hand him, Greg Olsen, and Netflix, for that matter, a masterpiece of a game (Baltimore won 31-2).

That said, Noah’s presence was unobtrusive yet effective. His voice, mature beyond his years, provided a fitting soundtrack for a Christmas Day broadcast. He showed an ability to keep viewers engaged, especially critical during a holiday celebration where your attention is almost certainly absorbed elsewhere.

In that sense, he’s a lot like his father, Ian.

But where they differ is just as significant. Noah isn’t trying to be “The Bird.” He’s carving his own path, one that could make him the future voice of the NBA on NBC, alongside Mike Tirico, or even the future face of NFL broadcasting.

We labeled him a rising star at Awful Announcing for 2024, but by year’s end, it feels like he’s already arrived.

That arrival didn’t come on Christmas Day, but it’s felt like a culmination that’s been building.

And the ease with which he can jump into a broadcast alongside Olsen and not miss a beat speaks to something special about his ability to command a booth.

But that’s the thing about Noah — he’s had to work with so many different voices in so many different booths across a variety of sports. Whether it’s Dwyane Wade, Todd Blackledge, Sarah Kustok, Nate Burleson or Olsen, he consistently proves he can seamlessly adapt and thrive.

Which is why Noah eventually moving networks might be the closest thing we’ll see to Mike Tirico’s move to NBC from ESPN. His work will demand a top broadcasting job sooner rather than later and it’s a matter of which network will have the opportunity. And speaking of NBC, if it weren’t landing the NBA package starting in 2025-26, Eagle likely could’ve been fielding big offers to step in as a network’s No. 2 or No. 3 play-by-play voice for the NFL.

While that might sound like speculation, it’s not entirely unfounded. Noah has already called a handful of NFL games this season, including the second regular season game of 2024 on a Friday night in Brazil, and he’s consistently proven he’s worthy of being a future face of NFL announcing.

His career trajectory seems tied to whoever can offer the most compelling role or a clear succession plan. Could that be Amazon and Thursday Night Football? It’s a reasonable possibility. Al Michaels’ future in the booth remains uncertain, though we know he’ll return in 2025, and Eagle feels like a logical fit for Amazon’s long-term plans whenever Michaels decides to step away.

And to think that Noah could be doing this at the highest level for most of the rest of our lives is a testament to just how quickly he’s rising in the broadcasting world.

It’s not just a flash in the pan—this feels like the beginning of a long, successful career.

One that’s just beginning to take off in the NFL space, too.