Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket continue to explode in popularity and gain market share in the United States, controversy about the platforms has swiftly followed.

Prediction markets have served as a convenient workaround for sports betting in states where online gambling on sports is still forbidden. As such, sportsbooks like FanDuel and DraftKings have quickly developed prediction markets of their own in an attempt to compete with the likes of Kalshi and Polymarket.

Considering the speed with which these companies are growing, and their reliance on sports predictions as a means of gaining customers, purchasing a Super Bowl commercial would not have been out of the question for a prediction market company. However, according to a new report by Ben Horney of Front Office Sports, prediction markets are part of a “prohibited list” of categories that the league prohibits from advertising during its broadcasts. That list, Horney reports, also includes categories such as tobacco, pornography, and firearms.

Sports betting, however, is not on the list of prohibited categories. Per Front Office Sports, DraftKings will have “a Super Bowl ad of some kind,” and Bloomberg reports FanDuel will air an ad before the game. Those companies will not be able to advertise their prediction markets during the game.

The NFL has been publicly skeptical about prediction markets. Just last month, NFL executive Jeff Miller provided written testimony to the House Committee on Agriculture which expressed concern over “the potential impact of sports-related events contracts on the integrity of our games.” Amid numerous gambling scandals across the NBA, MLB, and college basketball, the NFL likely wants to tread lightly before embracing prediction markets.