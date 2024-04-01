Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to the 2024 NCAA Tournament, DJ Burns has emerged as one of the event’s breakout stars.

But while Burns’ NBA prospects are questionable — at best — multiple media members have found a new way to further the North Carolina State big man’s story: by suggesting that he could have a future in the NFL.

The buzz began with chatter from fans on social media and picked up steam over the weekend as the Wolfpack punched their unlikely ticket to the Final Four. On Monday morning, the speculation reached a fever pitch with two respected NFL reporters — Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer and NFL Network’s Peter Schrager — both weighing in on the 6-foot-9, 275-pound Burns’ potential future in football.

“A top shelf left tackle can make $25 million per year. I don’t know enough about DJ Burns as an NBA prospect to know if that’s out there for him in basketball,” Breer wrote. “But I don’t think a Jordan Mailata type of future for him in football would be totally out of the question.”

“Spoke to and texted multiple scouts/GMs about NC State big man DJ Burns as an NFL OT prospect over the last 24 hours,” Schrager wrote. “He is listed at 6’9, but probably is 6’7. A+ footwork. Would get big turnout & potentially $ if he participated in a Pro Day/workout the week after the Final 4.”

While Breer presented his post as informed speculation, Schrager’s was sourced with intel from multiple league executives. But considering the date — in case you haven’t noticed, it’s April 1 — many questioned whether the Good Morning Football host was doing his part to contribute to April Fools’ Day.

When I first saw Schrager’s report, I admittedly did a double-take but at no point did it cross my mind that it was an April Fools’ joke. Schrager is a well connected media member and, frankly, doesn’t seem like the April Fool’s type. Plus, this was a conversation that many were already having, so it’s not like his post was completely out of left field.

It wasn’t until I replied to a conversation about the report that I got hit with an “obviously was an April fools joke fella” reply.

Better safe than sorry, I figured. So I reached out to Schrager, who confirmed that his report was very much real.

“Not a gag at all,” he told me. “He absolutely could garner NFL scouts to a workout.”

Schrager went on to note Burns’ situation could be similar to former George Mason forward Jai Lewis, who received buzz from NFL scouts during the Patriots’ run to the 2006 Final Four and even wound up signing with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent. There are also multiple examples of players successfully transitioning from college basketball to the NFL, including most notably Antonio Gates.

Learning to play to left tackle would obviously be a tall task and at this point, we don’t even know if that’s something Burns would be interested in. But when it comes to a potential future in football, the NFL’s interest appears to be real, despite the date.