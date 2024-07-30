Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since Vice President Kamala Harris replaced President Joe Biden as the (presumed) nominee for the 2024 Presidential Election, there has been a different energy around the race for the White House. Namely, there has been a huge increase in enthusiasm for Harris’ candidacy as seen by the rapid increase in fundraising and polls that show her much closer to Republican nominee Donald Trump than Biden was.

One of the ways in which Harris and her campaign is showing momentum is in a series of zoom calls that have served as a way to rally support and fundraising. These calls have gone viral for various celebrities that have made appearances and the dollars that have come in.

On Monday night, there was a “White Dudes for Harris” call that attracted an array of politicians and celebrities. This included VP contenders like Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg as well as Jeff Bridges, Josh Gad, Mark Hamill, and many others.

And then, tweets began appearing that Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow was on the call as well showing his support for Harris.

The X account Kamala’s Wins with over 500,000 followers tweeted the following about Burrow’s appearance that now has well over 3 million views on the social media platform:

BREAKING: Joe Burrow is supporting Vice President Kamala Harris and even joined the White Dudes for Kamala call. — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) July 30, 2024

Except there’s just one problem, Joe Burrow was not on the “White Dudes for Harris” call. That has been confirmed by the Cincinnati Bengals after Awful Announcing reached out to the team on Tuesday morning.

Although there was no evidence or video that Burrow was on the call, like there was for Gad, Bridges, and others, the rumors of Burrow’s appearance supporting Harris spread across social media. Another post stating Burrow, Lions QB Jared Goff, and Giants QB Daniel Jones were on the call has almost 1 million views. Although like Burrow, there’s no evidence the other quarterbacks were present either.

Joe Burrow is a cat guy so of course he joined the zoom call for Kamala Harris last night….hey they got the stupid kicker on the Chiefs but I’ll take Joe Cool on my team any day of the week pic.twitter.com/eP5KxJxPmI https://t.co/Yz7nOXTLrk — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) July 30, 2024

I know a lot of Bengals fans might not be happy that Joe Burrow announced his support for Kamala Harris, but gotta love the fact that he really doesn’t care about that 😂 — Opticblast81 (@opticblast81) July 30, 2024

Joe Burrow is a confirmed Harris supporter-thirst without guilt!!! 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/DoLcreDQVs — John T (@TMROJ) July 30, 2024

Burrow’s political leanings aren’t fully known. He’s been photographed before with Trump at a UFC event but also shared social media posts advocating for abortion rights. What we do know is that Burrow has been very socially active in service to his community, especially with his foundation feeding families in his hometown and throughout southeast Ohio.

How did the Burrow rumor start? It’s hard to say. Perhaps there was just someone with the same name on the call, perhaps it was a joke, who knows. But it’s yet another good reminder that not everything you see on social media is based in reality and the ease in which misinformation spreads is greater than ever before. Now we can go back to focusing on his new Eminem hairstyle, which is indeed still real.