Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

Nicolas Cage has been chosen to portray legendary NFL coach and broadcaster John Madden in the upcoming sports film, Madden.

Oscar-nominated director David O. Russell will direct the Amazon MGM movie. According to several sources, it will include Madden’s coaching and broadcast careers but focus on the development of the iconic Madden NFL video game franchise.

When initial reports for the movie surfaced, Will Ferrell was said to be Russell’s first choice to portray Madden. Hugh Jackman also reportedly surfaced in talks for the role.

Cage doesn’t bring Ferrell’s star power, but the veteran actor has developed a cult-like following for starring in a wide variety of movies, from summer action blockbusters to comedies to B movies. He’s still at the top of his game, most recently playing the title role in the 2024 horror film Longlegs.

Madden was in his early 50s when he put his name on the first John Madden Football game in 1988. Cage is 60. There is a resemblance between the two.

“Nicolas Cage, one of our greatest and most original actors, will portray the best of the American spirit of originality, fun, and determination in which anything is possible as beloved national legend John Madden,” Russell said in a statement (via Hollywood Reporter). “Together with the ferocious style, focus, and inspired individualism of Al Davis, owner of the underdog Oakland Raiders, the feature will be about the joy, humanity and genius that was John Madden in a wildly inventive, cool world of the 1970s.”

[Hollywood Reporter]