For the second year in a row, the Nickelodeon Wild Card simulcast was a solid success.

We already covered the fun, quick moment when the broadcast gave us a parody of Monday Night Football with the Mannings.

But in a more substantial example of how fun it can be do change up the audience for an NFL game, here’s the postgame interview with Young Dylan and Deebo Samuel. The NFL Twittter caption calls it wholesome, and while that word gets thrown around a lot for social media clips, it’s hard to imagine a better use for it than here.

Does Young Dylan dive deep into X’s and O’s there? No, of course not. But that’s not the job for this game, because that’s not the audience. (And hey, he did ask about being used as a running back and at wideout!)

Plus the way he phrased the question about what Samuel was thinking at the end of the game is perfect; it wasn’t a “Talk about how you feel!” setup, it was instead very relevant considering just how wild an ending that game had.

It was just a nice, fun moment at the end of a broadcast, where we got to see how a star NFL player interacts with someone very different than he usually would after a big game. The Nick simulcasts aren’t for everyone, but it’s great they exist and hopefully we got more of them going forward.