Credit: What’s Wright

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce are well-versed in just about anything football. But recently, the two shared how they would like to have a guest on to explain how the NFL salary cap works, a task that FS1 personality Nick Wright believes he is more than capable of doing.

The New Heights X account conducted a poll to determine whether having a “cap expert” on the show would be a good idea. The answer was overwhelmingly yes.

Vote here! — New Heights (@newheightshow) March 24, 2025

This topic was discussed further on Wednesday’s episode of New Heights, with Jason Kelce naming Nick Wright as the potential salary cap expert.

“Who should we have on? Obviously, the two big ones for both of us are Howie (Roseman) and (Brett) Veach, the two general managers for our respective teams,” said Jason Kelce.

“I think that would be fun,” replied Travis Kelce. “A Howie and Veach episode? We’ve already had Howie on, though.”

“You didn’t talk to him, but did have Howie on at the Combine one year,” added Jason Kelce. “We could go outside of the organization and go with someone who maybe is used to working in the NFL or works in the media. Nick Wright threw his hat in the ring on Twitter. Known Kansas City Chiefs homer.”

“F*cking love Nick Wright,” added Travis Kelce.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Wright heard the shoutout, replying on Friday’s episode of What’s Wright? with Nick Wright, telling the Kelce brothers to “name a time and a place.”

“My guy! My guy Trav. What a delight,” said Wright to Travis Kelce. “So here is the thing, Trav and I have not like talked talked since he has been serious with Taylor Swift. Since he’s become a super-duper celebrity. I don’t want to bother him during the year. And then last offseason, he was traveling the world with Taylor. And then at the parade last year, we were going to get together after the parade. But there was obviously the tragedy and the shooting. So everything went askew. I haven’t talked to Trav in a while.

“Appreciate the shoutout on one of the world’s most popular podcasts. Also, to the New Heights producers, I’ll do it. And I’ll waive my appearance fee just to help them out. They want someone to come on and really break down the cap. Nothing would thrill me more.”

.@newheightshow name a time and place 🤝 pic.twitter.com/ElPtXsnweZ — What’s Wright? with Nick Wright (@WhatsWrightShow) March 28, 2025

Now we wait to see if this meeting of the football minds happens.