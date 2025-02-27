Photo Credit: What’s Wright? With Nick Wright/YouTube.

International games have been an increasingly large part of the NFL schedule in recent years, which only figures to increase in the future. With that in mind, Nick Wright laid out a scenario that would make things more even and palatable.

What is Wright’s idea? International Week.

He detailed the specifics of the scenario as well.

“Midway through the year, it’s International Week,” Wright said. “And this team’s going to Cape Town and that team’s going to Cairo and that team’s going to London and that team’s going to Rio and that team’s going to Sydney. Every day, two or three NFL games from different locations around the world.”

.@getnickwright proposes his fix to the NFL schedule: NFL International Week pic.twitter.com/ydZkBO46Bd — What’s Wright? with Nick Wright (@WhatsWrightShow) February 26, 2025

Wright continued, going into the logistics.

“Stay at 17 games, eight home, eight road, one international game,” he said. “Add one bye to the season. Push the Super Bowl up against President’s Day Weekend so we all have Monday off. But that’s not the point of this. Because of the travel, if your game is early in the week, your extra bye week comes the week before. If your game is late in the week, your extra bye week comes the week after.

“Remove competitive imbalance. Some teams having more home or road games than the other — crazy travel the other teams don’t. And make hundreds of millions of extra revenue. And I’ve had this plan for a decade. Just take it and everyone will be better off for it.