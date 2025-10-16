Screen grab: ‘First Things First’

Nick Wright is an unapologetic Kansas City Chiefs homer. With that in mind, you can sometimes take things he says about the franchise and any perceived lack of respect with a grain of salt.

But this time, he definitely has a point.

The Chiefs have looked far from their best thus far in the 2025 NFL season. In fact, their victory on Sunday over the Detroit Lions took them to just .500 on the season with a 3-3 record. They sit in third place in the competitive AFC West and will have a stern challenge from both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers if they want their 10th consecutive division title.

In spite of their struggles, ESPN still has the Chiefs ranked inside the Top 10 of their NFL power rankings. But that seems to do more with their past success than what they’ve achieved this year. What doesn’t make sense, though, is that ESPN moved the Chiefs down two spots in their rankings after Week 6… even after defeating the Lions. The same rankings moved the Lions down one spot from #1 to #2.

Just to make that crystal clear, the ESPN NFL Power Rankings dropped the Chiefs further for beating the Lions than they dropped the Lions for losing the game. And that’s where Chiefs fan Nick Wright has an issue.

“I don’t want to overstate it when I say this is the single worst power ranking in the history of sports media… I’ve never seem anything like it.”@getnickwright loses it over the Chiefs’ ranking in the latest ESPN power rankings pic.twitter.com/58juWJIyYO — What’s Wright? with Nick Wright (@WhatsWrightShow) October 14, 2025

“Late breaking, 80 person sample. Watched the NFL this weekend. Saw what the Kansas City Chiefs did to Detroit. They had them at 7 going into last week. And dropped them to 9,” Wright exclaimed.

“Detroit is 2, Buffalo, whose wins have come against teams that are a combined 3-21, is 3. I don’t want to overstate it when I say this is the single worst power ranking in the history of sports media. I’ve never seen anything like it,” he added.

The ESPN NFL Power Rankings are voted on by a list of over 80 contributors including writers, editors, and on-air personalities at the network.

Kansas City has definitely banked a lot of credit from their past success. Just how good they will be by the end of the season remains to be seen. If anything, having them ranked 7th after starting the season 2-3 was a severe reach. But penalizing a team more for beating a team than the team that lost should not be possible. That’s logic that should only be reserved for the AP college football poll.