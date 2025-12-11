Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

As the final month of the regular season approaches, the Philadelphia Eagles are riding a three-game losing streak. But while a successful Super Bowl title defense may appear increasingly unlikely, Nick Sirianni isn’t willing to even entertain the thought of potentially benching quarterback Jalen Hurts.

That much was made clear during the Eagles head coach’s weekly appearance on the WIP Morning Show. Asked by Joe DeCamara whether Hurts would remain his team’s starting quarterback for Philadelphia’s upcoming matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, Sirianni confirmed that was “absolutely” the case. As for whether he’d consider benching him if his struggles continue, the former Mount Union wide receiver remained adamant he’s standing by his signal-caller.

“I think that’s ridiculous,” Sirianni said. “I know every time I go out on that field with Jalen Hurts as our quarterback, we have a chance to win the game. That’s something that’s been proven. We’ve won a lot, a lot of football games. And again, we don’t ever go into something and assign [blame]. This is a team game. This is the most ultimate team game. You win together as a team, you lose together as a team. It’s never just one thing.

“I know every time I walk out on that field and and Jalen Hurts is the starting quarterback, I have so much confidence that we can win every game and any game that we play and that we’re in.”

That may be the case, and admittedly, benching a quarterback 10 months removed from winning a Super Bowl when his team is still in first place of its division does seem “ridiculous.” Still, it’s perfectly understandable why DeCamara would ask the question considering the current sentiment amid the Philadelphia fanbase.

Ultimately, it’s hardly a surprise that Sirianni would be as adamant about his belief in Hurts considering that the 2-time Pro Bowl selection is still his team’s starter. But as long as Hurts’ struggles continue, this story isn’t going anywhere. Either way, we’ve come a long way from the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady comparisons from earlier this season.