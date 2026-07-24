Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images, ESPN

Before Thursday, Nick Bosa had last posted on the X social media platform on November 12, 2022, when he asked the NFL for grass surfaces. His next message was giving ESPN his personal seal of approval for laying off Ryan Clark.

Clark was the biggest name in ESPN’s most recent round of layoffs this week. After over a decade on ESPN, rising to being one of the lead NFL voices at the network, a series of controversies and apologies left Clark vulnerable to yet another wave of budget cuts.

Although the news of Clark’s firing broke on Monday, it wasn’t until a few days later that Nick Bosa quoted a post about ESPN’s decision with an OK emoji, giving his affirmation.

The only question is… why?

Well, it’s probably no secret that Nick Bosa and Ryan Clark are at opposite ends of the social, cultural, and political spectrums. Clark has been a vocal and frequent critic of President Donald Trump. Nick Bosa is proudly MAGA. And when Bosa was fined for wearing a Make America Great Again hat during an NBC postgame interview, Clark was quick to pounce, bringing up his embracing the divisiveness of doing so and the double standards of the “shut up and dribble” movement.

“It seems very clear to me Nick Bosa understands that when you wear that hat, you take a side,” Clark said in 2024. “You take a side of division in a sport that’s supposed to bring us together. I’m just waiting for all the people who comment under political and sports things to shut up and dribble or to shut up and play football, to tell him to shut up and rush. But they ain’t going to say it cuz they feel the exact same way he do.”

It seems that Nick Bosa has a very long memory if that is indeed the reason why he returned to social media to comment on Ryan Clark being laid off.