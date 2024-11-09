Screen grab: ‘Sunday Night Football’

Nick Bosa got the news he’d been expecting Saturday. The NFL has fined him for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat during a postgame interview on NBC in Week 8.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the NFL is fining Bosa $11,255 for wearing the hat supporting GOP presidential candidate (now president-elect) Donald Trump. Bosa crashed a postgame interview on Sunday Night Football, popping up between reporter Melissa Stark and quarterback Brock Purdy, pointing at his hat for several seconds before leaving.

Nick Bosa crashes his teammates’ postgame interview on ‘Sunday Night Football’ while wearing a Make America Great Again hat. pic.twitter.com/1bTufDbRpc — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 28, 2024

Bosa had already said he was prepared for a fine. He told reporters Wednesday that “if it comes it comes,” but “it was well worth it.”

The MAGA-hat stunt earned Bosa praise from some but scrutiny from others, who pointed out the move violated NFL rules. Some critics, such as Ryan Clark, felt the media was going too easy on Bosa for voicing his political opinion.

According to the NFL rulebook, Rule 5, Section 4, Article 8 states that on game day, while a player is visible to the stadium or TV audience, “players are prohibited from wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration, unless such message has been approved in advance by the league office.

“The league will not grant permission for any club or player to wear, display, or otherwise convey messages, through helmet decals, arm bands, jersey patches, mouthpieces, or other items affixed to game uniforms or equipment, which relate to political activities or causes, other non-football events, causes or campaigns, or charitable causes or campaigns.”

NFL on CBS insider Jonathan Jones reported late last week that the NFL would wait until later this week to make a decision. Many observers pointed out that by doing so, the NFL likely hoped to avoid creating any sort of controversy before the presidential election. Trump defeated Democratic nominee Kamala Harris on Nov. 5.

With the election now in the rearview mirror, this fine becomes nothing more than a formality at this point, rather than the political talking point it might have become before the election.

