In something of a pleasant surprise, the frequency of sportsbook ads during NFL games will not be increasing this season.

Per the Sports Business Journal (the linked piece has plenty of interesting sportsbook-related advertising notes), networks airing NFL games can only air a maximum of six sportsbook ads per game – one in each quarter, one during halftime, and one before kickoff. That’s the same framework as last season, and we were somewhat concerned that the ad frequency would get to the daily fantasy point from a few years back.

As was the case last year, only the NFL’s official sportsbook sponsors and “approved operators” can buy advertising during games. However, unlike last year, there are fewer companies in those groups. The three official sponsors remain the same: Caesars, DraftKings, and FanDuel. However, two approved operators have dropped out, and two remain. BetMGM and Fox Bet return, while PointsBet and WynnBet are out.

To me, this is fine. The sportsbook ads haven’t gotten to the point of saturation (yet, at least), and I’m really not bothered by seeing them during games. Crypto ads on the other hand, which premiered with force last year, aren’t expected to show up all that often during football games this fall.

