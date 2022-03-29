At the NFL’s ownership meetings in Florida, the members of the media got some welcome news on Tuesday.

The league announced that locker rooms would be reopened to media members for the 2022 season after they were shuttered in both 2020 and 2021 due to pandemic restrictions.

.@NFLprguy with an assist, answering the question @PFWAwriters care about: Locker rooms will be open to media in 2022. — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) March 29, 2022

The media receiving more access to players is a positive development. Despite the vaccine rollout in 2021, locker rooms remained closed to most of the media, with only team-employed reporters and PR staffers allowed inside.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor did a nice job summing up the media’s reaction to that announcement.

We don’t cheer in press boxes, but there were a couple woops and claps in the media tent in palm beach at that announcement. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 29, 2022

Hopefully, the NFL won’t need to backpedal on this decision in the next six months. It’ll only be a good thing for fans if the media is allowed to have their prior level of access.