The Falcons played the Panthers in a football game last night, and they won 25-17.

In all serious, the TNF matchup between NFC South teams that no one seemed all that excited for drew 11.682 million viewers across Fox and NFL Network, per ShowBuzz Daily. That won the night (as TNF often does) by a significant margin, but was still down 13% from last year. The Redskins-Vikings game a year ago drew 13.48 million viewers, per Sports Media Watch.

I don’t really have a whole lot to add here – it was a regionally relevant matchup between the two least interesting teams in the division (with all due respect to both Atlanta and Carolina). A lot of people watched the game. More people watched the respective game last year by a margin that was about expected. If anything, I’m surprised the decline wasn’t lower.

The NFL’s other primetime games in Week 8 are a historically mouthwatering but currently disappointing Cowboys-Eagles matchup on Sunday night and a one-sided Bucs-Giants game on Monday night. TNF in Week 9 is Packers-49ers, a game that should bring far more interest than the Week 8 matchup. Last year’s Week 9 TNF matchup was 49ers-Cardinals, which drew 14 million viewers for Fox and NFL Network.

[Data via ShowBuzz Daily, Sports Media Watch]