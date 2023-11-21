Nov 19, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd (56) sacks New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL has drawn its lowest national window viewership since Week 1 two weeks in a row.

While it was still the most-watched game of the weekend, the Bills’ win over the Jets on CBS averaged 20.93 million viewers. As mentioned, that’s the lowest viewership for a national window since Week 1, which featured a pair of doubleheaders on CBS and Fox.

Last week, Fox’s broadcast of Cowboys-Giants hit the same low water mark but still averaged 21.73 million viewers.

In the early half of its doubleheader, CBS was up from last week and down from last year, averaging 12.75 million viewers for a four-game slate headlined by Browns-Steelers.

Fox saw gains from last week and last year in its five-game singleheader. The Cowboys blew out the Panthers in the window’s most distributed game, with the window averaging 18.05 million viewers.

NBC also saw surprising gains for a somewhat unappealing turned exciting Broncos-Vikings game. 18.45 million viewers watched on average, up from last week’s season-low broadcast of Jets-Raiders and also up from a year ago. It’s also the most-watched Sunday Night Football broadcast since Week 7 (Dolphins-Eagles, 20.61 million).

The good vibes for Amazon also continued Thursday night on Prime Video. The Ravens’ win over the Bengals averaged 12.92 million viewers, yet another week of a double-digit increase from a year ago. It’s also the most-watched TNF game since Broncos-Chiefs in Week 6.

Data for the Eagles’ win over the Chiefs on Monday Night Football should be available later on Tuesday.

Week 12 is Thanksgiving week, which comes with a whole host of nationally televised games. Thanksgiving Day itself features Packers-Lions on Fox at 12:30 p.m. ET, Commanders-Cowboys on CBS at 4 p.m. ET, and 49ers-Seahawks in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The NFL will hold its first Black Friday game the next day, with the Jets hosting the Dolphins at 3 p.m. ET on Prime Video. On Sunday, CBS has the doubleheader, headlined by Steelers-Bengals and Jaguars-Texas early and Bills-Eagles and Chiefs-Raiders late. Fox has the singleheader, and I guess the best game is Browns-Broncos airing in the late window. Patriots-Giants would normally be a banger early, but the teams have a combined 5-16 record.

In primetime, NBC has Ravens-Chargers on Sunday Night Football and ESPN has Bears-Vikings on Monday Night Football.

[Data via Sports Media Watch]