Every player in the NFL is subject to a random drug test during the season. Now, after recent changes in the drug policy, if a player makes it public, there will be consequences.
The NFLPA posted a list of updates and changes to its Drug Policies. Among them is a “$15,000 fine for recording and posting collection process on social media.”
This has happened often after a player has had a career game.
Last month, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who’s having an MVP-caliber season, revealed after a highlight-worthy game against the Jacksonville Jaguars he received a random drug test from the NFL.
“I got drug tested right after the game,” Barkley said in an interview on Air It Out with AJ Greene & Justin Pugh.
To be fair — watch this:
Buffalo Bills cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram intercepted Tua Tagovailoa twice in Week 2, including a pick-six. He was asked to take a drug test after. His teammate Rasul Douglas posted a photo of Ingram receiving the game ball after a career night and then moments later was asked to take a drug test:
This is hilarious 😭
From now on, this will be a big no-no.
The policies have been agreed upon by the NFLPA and the NFL.
Some of the other changes for the drug policies include increasing the positive THC level from 150 ng/ml to 350 ng/ml, suspended players under some circumstances will be reinstated after a suspension (and therefore get paid) even if they still test positive and if there is a positive test for a substance of abuse, the notification does not include the substance that caused the positive test.
