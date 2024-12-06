Feb 1, 2018; Bloomington, MN, USA; A detailed view of NFLPA logo during a press conference in advance of Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles at Mall of America. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Every player in the NFL is subject to a random drug test during the season. Now, after recent changes in the drug policy, if a player makes it public, there will be consequences.

The NFLPA posted a list of updates and changes to its Drug Policies. Among them is a “$15,000 fine for recording and posting collection process on social media.”

This has happened often after a player has had a career game.

Last month, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who’s having an MVP-caliber season, revealed after a highlight-worthy game against the Jacksonville Jaguars he received a random drug test from the NFL.

“I got drug tested right after the game,” Barkley said in an interview on Air It Out with AJ Greene & Justin Pugh.

To be fair — watch this:

Buffalo Bills cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram intercepted Tua Tagovailoa twice in Week 2, including a pick-six. He was asked to take a drug test after. His teammate Rasul Douglas posted a photo of Ingram receiving the game ball after a career night and then moments later was asked to take a drug test:

This is hilarious 😭 Apparently the league had Ja’Marcus Ingram get drug tested after his 2 INT performance Thursday night. Sul documented it in his Insta story 😂 pic.twitter.com/RjoFq3MXtE — Kayla (@kaylaf_99) September 16, 2024

From now on, this will be a big no-no.

The policies have been agreed upon by the NFLPA and the NFL.

Some of the other changes for the drug policies include increasing the positive THC level from 150 ng/ml to 350 ng/ml, suspended players under some circumstances will be reinstated after a suspension (and therefore get paid) even if they still test positive and if there is a positive test for a substance of abuse, the notification does not include the substance that caused the positive test.

