New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan is an All-Pro on and off the field. We see what Jordan does on the field each week but now we’ll get a chance to see what he does off the field in his community.

The NFL announced that they will launch a four-part docuseries about Jordan’s work with Crescent City Corps as part of the NFL’s Inspire Change social justice initiative. Crescent City Corps is “a New Orleans-based nonprofit that equips police officers with leadership development, racial equity and community engagement training so they can work alongside citizens to build a more just, safe, and inclusive city.”

Jordan has been working with Crescent City Corps for nearly a year, donating his time and money to the organization. Since December 2020, Jordan has donated $120,000 via his God Iz Love Foundation, and that money funded an expansion that resulted in the education of 80 police officers in the New Orleans area. The officers undergo “80 hours of intensive training and dialogue on topics spanning leadership, racial equality, and trauma-informed policing.” They also bring in community leaders to have a productive dialogue about what New Orleans citizens want from law enforcement and create a better understanding that hopefully lowers the chances of an officer-related tragedy taking place within the community.

“Last summer I reached out to the Mayor’s office asking how I can get involved in a real, meaningful way,” said Saints star Cam Jordan. “Over the last six months the officers of Crescent City Corps have been training diligently, and I am excited to have NFL Media help us in sharing this innovative program with fans. I have always believed in developing initiatives to create a positive change. I strongly believe that if we can help the officers in this program understand and engage with our city, my city’s, most challenging issues better, while also working toward a more just and safe New Orleans – then I am all in.”

Jordan’s docuseries will air on NFL Network and NFL.com starting November 11 and will run each week, premiering during TNF First Look with extended episodes each Friday.

[NFL Communications]