NFL analysts such as Tony Romo make analyzing plays look simple, but breaking down game film can be tough for those who haven’t played or coached.

Veteran sportswriter Armando Salguero learned that the hard way when an NFL star called him out for his flawed analysis on a play in a recent game.

Salguero’s football knowledge is undeniable. The veteran writer has been voted one of the top sports columnists nationwide, is a Pro Football Hall of Fame voter, and works for Outkick and Fox News.

But he erred in sharing a video from Sunday night’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills. On the play, Bills linebacker Von Miller rushed quarterback Jalen Hurts, but then veered 90 degrees to the right to collide with Eagles center Jason Kelce.

“Rush the QB, not the center Von Miller,” Salguero commented with the tweet.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy saw the tweet and fired off a blistering response, noting that Miller had been executing a pick stunt to allow another pass rusher to break free.

“Armando … you are actually a decent beat reporter but stick to reporting and not breaking down film!” Van Noy wrote. “This is actually A great pick stunt had you played you would know this. Stick to what you know don’t follow the crowd!

“This is bad Reporting!!!! All good tho cuz you can learn from this and stop doing this. Have a blessed day!”

The fact Van Noy mixed in a compliment or two and concluded with “Have a blessed day!” indicate he wasn’t too upset by Salguero’s error. But really, Salguero should know better, as many on X/Twitter pointed out.

