Miami Dolphins defensive back Jevon Holland electrified on a 99-yard pick-six. Credit: Prime Video

Seeing a 98 yard touchdown in an NFL game is an extremely rare sight. So when NFL TV sponsor TCL USA offered a promotion where they would give away $1 million worth of free televisions if someone scored a 98 yard touchdown during the first NFL Black Friday game, it was probably seen as a safe bet for the company. Then the New York Jets happened.

On one of the strangest plays in NFL history, the Miami Dolphins returned an attempted Hail Mary at the end of the first half all the way back to the other end of the field for a defensive touchdown. Officially, it went down as a 99 yard interception return for a touchdown by Dolphins defensive back Jevon Holland. And although it certainly wasn’t what anyone expected, TCL held up their end of the bargain by following through on the giveaway.

NFL TV sponsor @TCL_USA said before this game they would give away $1M worth of big screen TVs if there was a 98+ yard touchdown in this game. I’m checking the fine print to see if they specify that distance from scrimmage. — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) November 24, 2023

Update: They will give away 84 TVs that normally sell for about $12,000. Winners will be randomly chosen from people who signed up before the game. The rules do not specify from scrimmage. Here’s a screenshot from TCL’s official rules, linked here: https://t.co/oDxrYG7g40 pic.twitter.com/HOTgO2xFQE — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) November 25, 2023

Amazingly, in the entire list of giveaways, the 98+ yard touchdown during the Black Friday game was by far the most expensive for the company, giving away 84 televisions valued at $12,000 each.

Big Black Friday Unlock pic.twitter.com/YzgxOz4SV2 — TCL USA (@TCL_USA) November 25, 2023

Even more remarkable was that TCL has one specific promo opportunity for games scattered throughout the NFL season, all of which are one-percenters like 470+ passing yards in a game, a 4 touchdown performance, a punt return for a touchdown, or a 60 yard field goal. The odds of that abnormality happening in that game must have been extraordinary… which is probably why TCL made a million dollar bet on the proposition.

Let this be a lesson to everyone, never stake any money or valuables on the New York Jets. Like, ever.