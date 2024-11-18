Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

As many in the sports world migrate to alternatives like Bluesky and Threads, X is sticking with sports.

As first reported by the New York Post‘s Ryan Glasspiegel, the Elon Musk-owned social media platform has partnered with the NFL to create a centralized portal for the league. The NFL Portal — which can be accessed here — aggregates posts from the league’s official team accounts, as well as media rights partners and reporters, while also featuring tabs to check on scores, stats and standings.

Never miss a moment. Welcome to the NFL Portal.https://t.co/fAZ8bWnkhX — Sports (@Sports) November 18, 2024

“I believe in partnering with the biggest and best. And it doesn’t get any bigger and better than the NFL. Today, football fans around the world will see the power of X and NFL right on their screens,” X CEO Linda Yaccarino said in a statement, per The Post. “X is the world’s largest stadium and we are delivering the ultimate fan experience.”

Added NFL senior vice president of social & influencer marketing Ian Trombetta: “We’re constantly looking to increase the number of ways fans can engage with the NFL across all forms of media. The newly-launched NFL Portal on X will provide an enhanced way to enjoy the gameday experience, allowing fans to keep up with all the action from across the league.”

While one would imagine this deal was in the works prior to the recent rise in popularity of Bluesky, it does provide some insight into X’s strategy moving forward. As currently constructed, it’s hard to imagine a centralized NFL hub moving the needle too much, especially if it’s heavily reliant of teams’ official feeds. But it will certainly be worth monitoring whether X continues to partner with the NFL — and other sports leagues — on similar projects moving forward.

