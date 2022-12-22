The NFL’s quick-moving deal with Google for the rights to Sunday Ticket has become official.
On Thursday, the league announced the pact, which the Wall Street Journal reports will be for seven years at a cost of $2 billion per year with potential extra fees if benchmarks are reached.
In addition, the NFL’s carriage deal with YouTube TV for NFL Network and NFL RedZone has been extended.
Pricing has yet to be announced, though the release from the league did say that Sunday Ticket will be available to YouTube TV subscribers and for non-subscribers on the YouTube Primetime Channels service. Additional features will also be announced
Starting next season, NFL Sunday Ticket will be available on two of YouTube’s growing subscription businesses as an add-on package on YouTube TV and standalone a-la-carte on YouTube Primetime Channels.
Consisting of all out-of-market Sunday regular-season NFL games (based on viewer’s location) broadcast on FOX and CBS, NFL Sunday Ticket allows fans in the United States the ability to follow all their favorite teams and players no matter where they live. Updated NFL Sunday Ticket product features and functionality will be announced ahead of the 2023 NFL season.
A commercial licensing agreement (distributing Sunday Ticket to bars and restaurants) has yet to be reached. Per the WSJ, the NFL is looking for $200 million per year for those rights. The league is also searching for a partner to invest in its media operations. For a time, it appeared the league was attempting to bundle a stake in NFL Media with the rights to Sunday Ticket, but that did not happen with this deal.