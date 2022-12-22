The NFL’s quick-moving deal with Google for the rights to Sunday Ticket has become official.

On Thursday, the league announced the pact, which the Wall Street Journal reports will be for seven years at a cost of $2 billion per year with potential extra fees if benchmarks are reached.

In addition, the NFL’s carriage deal with YouTube TV for NFL Network and NFL RedZone has been extended.

Pricing has yet to be announced, though the release from the league did say that Sunday Ticket will be available to YouTube TV subscribers and for non-subscribers on the YouTube Primetime Channels service. Additional features will also be announced

Starting next season, NFL Sunday Ticket will be available on two of YouTube’s growing subscription businesses as an add-on package on YouTube TV and standalone a-la-carte on YouTube Primetime Channels.