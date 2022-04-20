On Wednesday, NFL Network announced its coverage plans for the 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas, featuring much of its usual array of analysts.

Rich Eisen hosts all three days of coverage from Thursday through Saturday, with the duo of Charles Davis and Daniel Jeremiah joining him on the main set for all of the Draft’s seven rounds. During Thursday’s coverage of Round 1, Eisen, Davis, and Jeremiah are joined on NFL Network’s main set by Stanford head coach David Shaw. Joel Klatt and Kurt Warner will take up residence on a secondary set, with Ian Rapoport working as NFL Network’s insider throughout the Draft and Melissa Stark handling interviews on Thursday and Friday.

On Friday, Klatt replaces Shaw on the main set, with Chris Rose and Peter Schrager taking over on the secondary set. Schrager moves up to the main set on Saturday in place of Klatt, with Rachel Bonnetta joining as a correspondent.

NFL Network also has a litany of reporters embedded with teams, as listed below.

Judy Battista – New York Giants

Kayla Burton – Pittsburgh Steelers

Jeffri Chadiha – Kansas City Chiefs

Bridget Condon – Carolina Panthers

Stacey Dales – Green Bay Packers

Mike Giardi – New York Jets

James Palmer – Philadelphia Eagles

Tom Pelissero – Las Vegas

Ian Rapoport – Las Vegas

Omar Ruiz – New Orleans Saints

Jane Slater – Dallas Cowboys

Jim Trotter – Houston Texans

Sara Walsh – Jacksonville Jaguars

Cameron Wolfe – Atlanta Falcons

ESPN, also airing the Draft, announced their coverage plans on Monday.

With the different coverage on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network, viewers have their pick of options for watching the NFL Draft on traditional TV outlets once again.

