An image for NFL Icons S3. (MGM+.)

Back in August, NFL Films and MGM+ (formerly Epix) announced the subjects and premiere dates for the third season of NFL Icons. This season of that Rich Eisen-narrated docuseries will air four hour-long episodes beginning Oct. 21 on MGM+’s linear network and streaming channel, covering famed NFL figures Charles Woodson, Mike Singletary, Jim Brown, and Bill Cowher. On Tuesday, MGM+ released a trailer for this season with some clips from interviews with each of the profiled subjects:

NFL Icons looks to tell each profiled figure’s story through a combination of interviews, highlights, mic’d-up sound, and previously-unseen footage. It aims “to show not only their remarkable athleticism, but also the significant impact these icons had on the game and their communities.”

The show aired its first season in 2021, covering Brett Favre, Emmitt Smith, Vince Lombardi, Jerome Bettis, Jerry Rice, Steve Sabol, Marcus Allen, and Joe Namath. It aired its second season last year, covering John Madden, Walter Payton, Jimmy Johnson, Steve Young, Ray Lewis, Troy Aikman, Cris Carter, and Tony Dungy. Last year had several moments that were notable on the broadcasting side, including with Johnson, Young, and Aikman.

For those looking to check out some of those past episodes, MGM+ parent company Amazon is going to make Seasons 1 and 2 of NFL Icons available for free to Amazon Prime subscribers this fall on Prime Video from Sept. 30 to Nov. 30. They’re also offering the ability to sample all episodes of the first two seasons across participating partners including Verizon, DISH, Buckeye Broadband, CHARTER, Uverse, DIRECTV, Sling, Comcast, Apple, and Roku from Sept. 30 through Nov. 30. Moreover, episode 301 of the all-new Season Three (on Brown) will be available across participating partners from Oct. 22 through Nov 30, and episode 302 (on Cowher) will be available Oct. 29 through Nov 30.

This third season of NFL Icons will have that first episode, on Brown, premiere on MGM+’s linear and streaming channel on Oct. 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes on Cowher, Singletary, and Woodson will follow over the next three weeks. Executive producers of NFL Icons are Ross Ketover, Patrick Kelleher, Brian Rolapp, Keith Cossrow, Michael Wright, and Jill Burkhart. Ken Rodgers is the senior coordinating producer, and Paul Camarata is the series producer.