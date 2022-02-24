After a heavily modified, less viewer-friendly experience in 2021, the NFL Combine is back to full power in 2022. As it was in 2020 (to some controversy), the event will air in primetime on NFL Network.

Coverage of the on-field drills (the most watchable part of the Combine) begins on Thursday, March 3rd at 4 PM ET with a seven hour block of drills from the quarterbacks, wide receivers, and right ends. The running backs, offensive linemen, and special teams players take the field at Friday, March 4th and 4 PM ET for a six hour coverage window. On the weekend, it’s the defensive linemen and linebackers on Saturday at 4 PM, and the defensive backs at 2 PM Sunday, with each of those broadcasts lasting five hours.

NFL Network will have 40 (yes, 40) on-air personalities covering the Combine, including host Rich Eisen and NFL Draft analysts Bucky Brooks, Charles Davis, and Daniel Jeremiah.

The NFL is also launching a digital Combine show called Scouting Combine Today. Here’s more on that from the league’s release.

Scouting Combine Today – One-hour Scouting Combine Today shows stream on NFL.com, the NFL app, video on-demand and social platforms Thursday, March 3 – Sunday, March 6 leading up to NFL Network’s live coverage of the Combine on-field workouts. Bucky Brooks, Lance Zierlein and Matt “Money” Smith anchor each day’s coverage from inside Lucas Oil Stadium, while Kimmi Chex provides interviews with prospects following their workouts. Scouting Combine Today streams Thursday – Saturday at 3:00 PM ET and Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

And here’s NFL Network’s full programming schedule from Thursday-Sunday, which includes several encores of Combine drill coverage.

Thursday, March 3

7:00 AM ET – Good Morning Football – LIVE

10:00 AM ET – Good Morning Football – Encore

1:00 PM ET – NFL Now – LIVE

4:00 PM ET – 2022 NFL Scouting Combine – Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers & Tight Ends – LIVE 3-hour cutdown version airs at 12 Midnight ET & 3:00 AM ET

11:00 PM ET – NFL Total Access – LIVE

Friday, March 4

7:00 AM ET – Good Morning Football – LIVE

10:00 AM ET – Good Morning Football – Encore

1:00 PM ET – NFL Now – LIVE

4:00 PM ET – 2022 NFL Scouting Combine – Running Backs, Offensive Line & Special Teams – LIVE 3-hour cutdown version airs at 11:00 PM ET & 3:00 AM ET

10:00 PM ET – NFL Total Access – LIVE

2:00 AM ET – NFL Total Access – Encore

Saturday, March 5

10:00 AM ET – 2022 NFL Scouting Combine – Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers & Tight Ends (3-hour cutdown version) – Encore

1:00 PM ET – 2022 NFL Scouting Combine – Running Backs, Offensive Line & Special Teams (3-hour cutdown version) – Encore

4:00 PM ET – 2022 NFL Scouting Combine – Defensive Line & Linebackers – LIVE 3-hour cutdown version airs at 10:00 PM ET & 2:00 AM ET

9:00 PM ET – NFL Total Access – LIVE

1:00 AM ET – NFL Total Access – Encore

Sunday, March 6

8:00 AM ET – 2022 NFL Scouting Combine – Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers & Tight Ends (3-hour cutdown version) – Encore

11:00 AM ET – 2022 NFL Scouting Combine – Defensive Line & Linebackers (3-hour cutdown version) – Encore

2:00 PM ET – 2022 NFL Scouting Combine – Defensive Backs – LIVE 3-hour cutdown version airs at 12 Midnight ET

7:00 PM ET – NFL Total Access – LIVE

8:00 PM ET – 2022 NFL Scouting Combine – Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers & Tight Ends (3-hour cutdown version) – Encore

11:00 PM ET – NFL Total Access – Encore

So, in case you’re jonesing for the NFL in the months between the Super Bowl and the NFL Draft, the Combine is back to partially fill that need.

[NFL]