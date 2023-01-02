The NFL has announced the full schedule for Week 18, and the Sunday Night Football slot is going to Lions-Packers.

As announced after Sunday Night Football last night, the ESPN doubleheader on Saturday will feature Chiefs-Raiders in the 4:30 PM ET slot and Titans-Jaguars in the 8:15 PM ET window, with the latter game deciding the AFC South champion. Both games will also be simulcast on ABC.

On Sunday, Lions-Packers will be getting the Sunday Night Football slot in NBC, with an 8:20 PM ET kickoff. This game isn’t a true play-in. If the Seahawks beat the Rams and the Lions beat the Packers, Seattle gets the final NFC playoff spot. If Seattle and Green Bay win, the Packers get the spot. But if the Rams beat Seattle, the winner of Lions-Pakcers will be heading to the postseason.

The final AFC playoff spot is also up for grabs and will be decided in the early window. The Patriots are in with a win. The Dolphins are in with a win and a Patriots loss. The Steelers are in with a win and losses by the Patriots and Dolphins.

Here’s the 1 PM ET schedule, with networks also listed.

Texans vs Colts (CBS)

Patriots vs Bills (CBS)

Browns vs Steelers (CBS)

Buccaneers vs Falcons (Fox)

Jets vs Dolphins (Fox)

Vikings vs Bears (Fox)

Panthers vs Saints (Fox)

The start time of Ravens-Bengals has yet to be announced, though it will air on CBS. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that it will start in the early window if the Bengals win tonight, and in the late window if the Bills win (meaning the Ravens can still win the AFC North).

Here’s the 4:25 PM ET schedule, with networks also listed.

Giants vs Eagles (CBS)

Chargers vs Broncos (CBS)

Cowboys vs Commanders (Fox)

Rams vs Seahawks (Fox)

Cardinals vs 49ers (Fox)

Pretty weird to see Giants-Eagles as a CBS game and Jets-Dolphins as a Fox game.

Glancing over the schedule, the AFC South will be decided on Saturday, the final AFC playoff berth will be decided in the early window Sunday, seeding will be decided in the late window Sunday, and the final NFC playoff berth will be decided on Sunday night.