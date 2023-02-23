The NFL announced coverage plans for the Combine on NFL Network and NFL+ next week, which includes Players Only broadcasts exclusive to NFL+.

Live coverage of the Combine’s on-field workouts begins on Thursday, March 2nd and runs through Sunday, March 5th on NFL Network. The full coverage begins at 3 PM ET Thursday and Friday, and 1 PM ET Saturday and Sunday. Edited down re-airs take place at 9 PM ET and 1 AM ET on the first three days, and at 8 PM ET and midnight ET on the final day.

Rich Eisen and Daniel Jeremiah will be in the booth during those on-field workouts.

In addition, NFL+ will air Players Only broadcasts of the four days of Combine coverage. Here’s the blurb from the NFL’s release, detailing who will be on those broadcasts each day.

For Players Only Combine on NFL+, NFL Media analysts Kurt Warner, Steve Smith Sr., Joe Thomas, Shaun O’Hara, Maurice Jones-Drew and Michael Robinson are joined by Calais Campbell (Thursday), Matthew Judon (Thursday), Dwight Freeney (Thursday), Devin White (Thursday), Joe Haden (Friday), Sauce Gardner (Friday), Kenny Moore (Friday), Jordan Poyer (Friday), Adam Thielen (Saturday), Dawson Knox (Saturday), Dallas Goedert (Saturday), Taylor Lewan (Sunday), Dion Dawkins (Sunday), Aaron Jones (Sunday) and Jamaal Williams (Sunday), along with host Rhett Lewis, exclusively for NFL+ subscribers. Coverage also features exclusive preview content from NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, including his NFL+ Combine Primer and Mock Draft Explained.

On Thursday, defensive linemen and linebackers will be featured. On Friday, it’s defensive backs and special teams. Saturday will spotlight quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends, and coverage closes on Sunday with offensive linemen and running backs.

NFL.com and the NFL Channel will also stream a show called Scouting Combine Today (as it did last year) at 2 PM ET on the weekdays and 12 PM ET on the weekends, featuring Bucky Brooks, Rhett Lewis, and Lance Zierlein.

The biggest change to the coverage plans this year are the Players Only broadcasts on NFL+, which could add some interesting context to the Combine itself.

