Screengrab via Newsmax

The NFL season kicked off on Thursday night as the Philadelphia Eagles hosted the Dallas Cowboys to a likely audience of tens of millions of people. But Newsmax host Greg Kelly was not among the crowd.

The alt-right cable station’s greatest claim to fame is settling multiple lawsuits brought by voting technology companies Dominion and Smartmatic over spreading lies relating to the 2020 Presidential Election. But it is also home to some of the wildest “cable news” television you will ever see that looks and sounds like it is from an alternate universe, and the NFL is no exception.

To commemorate the beginning of the 2025 season, one of the network’s signature voices, host Greg Kelly, went on a rant talking about how he was boycotting the upcoming NFL season. And no, it’s not because he was taking a stand against commercials coming to NFL RedZone. That would have been timely and somewhat topical.

No, instead, Kelly is still fighting the culture wars of several years ago in a truly bizarre screed that mentioned everything from COVID shots to the Black Lives Matter movement to a 2021 ad promoting the NFL as being welcoming to the LGBTQ community to defending Jon Gruden by saying gay slurs were once acceptable and commonplace in society.

Feast your eyes and behold nine minutes of television that is almost indescribable…

Here are some of the highlights as to why Greg Kelly is boycotting the NFL, which is dominated by him dissecting a 2020 Roger Goodell statement in the wake of the George Floyd protests for some reason.

Super Bowls seem rigged.

The Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift relationship is fake and a “great big corporate project.”

Goodell had the audacity to promote COVID-19 vaccines.

Goodell “threw gas on the fire” by acknowledging the death of George Floyd, who Kelly says was not murdered, and that we were all “fooled.”

The NFL is the “National Felon League.”

People should learn a new language instead of watching “artificial” football games… or commit the Constitution to memory.

Jon Gruden writing a gay slur is no big deal because it was said in Fast Times at Ridgemont High in 1982. Kelly then shows a totally unrelated clip from the film.

Of course, in the real world of 2025, Roger Goodell and the NFL have actually moved closer to Donald Trump, and most of the mainstream sports media world has shifted in a more conservative direction.

But honestly, who is going to Newsmax for information like that? No, greater society needs Newsmax to continue to go where nobody else is brave or daring enough to go.

Next week, can we please have a rant on how Taylor Swift is actually a genetically altered research project from the underground bunkers of the Denver airport, and when the Chiefs visit the Broncos this season, she will finally unleash the New World Order’s plan for totalitarian rule?